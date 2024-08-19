BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mother Seeks Justice for Son After Fatal Fentanyl OD as a Police Informant - Donna Watson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
254 views • 8 months ago


Donna Watson’s son Troy became addicted to pain pills after he was run over by a car in high school. His addiction became a decade long battle that eventually took his life. Donna is now an advocate for the opiate crisis, and she warns thousands about how her son died. For starters, she says he was clean and sober when he was coerced to be a drug informant for law enforcement. This job put him back on a path of drug addiction that eventually led to his death when he took a pill that was supposed to be oxytocin, but ended up being the deadly drug fentanyl. Donna warns about the dangers of fentanyl and talks about the importance of having Narcan - an opioid reversal medication - on hand for an emergency.



TAKEAWAYS


Donna’s “Troy Bill,” would provide strong guidelines for law enforcement who want to utilize informants with a history of addiction


Donna has taken her case against the agencies who used her son as an informant to federal court - it is currently being litigated


Read Donna’s book about Troy’s life: You’re Not the Boss of Me, God Is


Troy tested dirty for drugs within two weeks of becoming an informant but police kept him in this dangerous position, instead of releasing him



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Police Responsible for Informant’s Death article: https://bit.ly/3LTeCif

Restore Patch (get 10% off your order with the code TINA): https://restorepatch.com/pages/anxiety-patch-tina

Get a Free Narcan: https://bit.ly/46OF8CW


🔗 CONNECT WITH DONNA WATSON

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/donnalynn3/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

