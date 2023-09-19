Create New Account
OMG and Attorney Mike Yoder filed a lawsuit against Hawaii Governor
O'Keefe Media Group


Sep 15, 2023


Lawsuit filed against Hawaii Governor to invalidate the criminalization of protected First Amendment activity. Yoder's mission is twofold: End the suppression of electronic media and eliminate criminal provisions against free speech. It's all about preserving land and liberty and if the government isn't kept in check, they can go unhinged


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnnSDYFI7fY

