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Intègres Pr Perronne et Dr Wonner !
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10 views • September 07, 2020
Wonner - Perronne - Sibilia : Le débat
6 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr_6GZ_6ERE
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Il s'est tenu à Strasbourg un événement réunissant Martine Wonner, Député, le Professeur Perronne et le Professeur Sibilia, doyen de la Faculté de médecine de Strasbourg. C'est très intéressant. Un événement organisé par les Bibliothèques idéales de Strasbourg.
6 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr_6GZ_6ERE
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Il s'est tenu à Strasbourg un événement réunissant Martine Wonner, Député, le Professeur Perronne et le Professeur Sibilia, doyen de la Faculté de médecine de Strasbourg. C'est très intéressant. Un événement organisé par les Bibliothèques idéales de Strasbourg.
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