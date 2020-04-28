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The David Knight Show (28Apr20 Full Show)
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24 views • April 28, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:20 The Fauci Fraud — greatest lie ever sold — is over. So why is the lockdown continuing & anti-social mandates being added?
— 00:24:52 Now entire health care system is being destroyed by COVID lies
— 00:41:44 The Atlantic embraces China’s authoritarian censorship in a fascist propaganda piece of worship for totalitarian practices
— 00:55:39 Did Gates buy a $644 Million bug out bag? He keeps doing “serious” interviews with comedians and using the same punchline about vaccines
— 01:04:01 Taking the chains of lockdown off, one mom & pop store at a time
— 01:13:25 It’s MASK HYSTERIA and mass hysteria! But the orders contradict many states’ anti-mask laws.
— 01:23:42 Turn cruise ships into crude ships? When satire makes more sense than our corrupt crony-capitalist reality
— 01:37:10 C Pelosi pitches Universal Basic Income. If the govt figures out how to write a check before lockdown ends, we’re screwed
— 01:45:38 Joel Skousen, WorldAffairsBrief.com, joins to talk about China as it increasingly becomes more hyper-nationalist, racism, fascist and pursues targeted genocide via DNA bioweapons
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:20 The Fauci Fraud — greatest lie ever sold — is over. So why is the lockdown continuing & anti-social mandates being added?
— 00:24:52 Now entire health care system is being destroyed by COVID lies
— 00:41:44 The Atlantic embraces China’s authoritarian censorship in a fascist propaganda piece of worship for totalitarian practices
— 00:55:39 Did Gates buy a $644 Million bug out bag? He keeps doing “serious” interviews with comedians and using the same punchline about vaccines
— 01:04:01 Taking the chains of lockdown off, one mom & pop store at a time
— 01:13:25 It’s MASK HYSTERIA and mass hysteria! But the orders contradict many states’ anti-mask laws.
— 01:23:42 Turn cruise ships into crude ships? When satire makes more sense than our corrupt crony-capitalist reality
— 01:37:10 C Pelosi pitches Universal Basic Income. If the govt figures out how to write a check before lockdown ends, we’re screwed
— 01:45:38 Joel Skousen, WorldAffairsBrief.com, joins to talk about China as it increasingly becomes more hyper-nationalist, racism, fascist and pursues targeted genocide via DNA bioweapons
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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