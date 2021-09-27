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010 QAnon, Dr. Fauci, Deep State, Spirit of Prophecy -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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66 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 10 we discuss QAnon and the draining of the deep state swamp and how it all might fit in with Hegelian Dialectic. We also discuss the Spirit of Prophecy mentioned in the Bible and how it pertains to the remnant church.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
VIDEOS:
The Lesser Light by Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis (Part 1 and 2 combined)
https://youtu.be/jGkGvg0pL7o
The Lesser Light by Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/0qYFl8Sc1GE
The Lesser Light by Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis (Part 2)
https://youtu.be/rGXUBk_mhh0
God’s Guiding Gift
https://youtu.be/X77Z6OcQ6PE (From Total Onslaught Series)
https://youtu.be/oid10iRZmPs (From The Whole Truth Series)
BOOKS:
The Desire Of Ages – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/130...
Patriarchs And Prophets – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/84/...
The Great Controversy – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/132...
The Acts Of The Apostles – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/127...
Steps To Christ – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/108...
Chris’t Object Lessons – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/15/...
0:00 Start
2:17 Hegelian Dialectic, QAnon, Dr. Fauci, Deep State
20:21 The Spirit of Prophecy
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
VIDEOS:
The Lesser Light by Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis (Part 1 and 2 combined)
https://youtu.be/jGkGvg0pL7o
The Lesser Light by Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/0qYFl8Sc1GE
The Lesser Light by Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis (Part 2)
https://youtu.be/rGXUBk_mhh0
God’s Guiding Gift
https://youtu.be/X77Z6OcQ6PE (From Total Onslaught Series)
https://youtu.be/oid10iRZmPs (From The Whole Truth Series)
BOOKS:
The Desire Of Ages – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/130...
Patriarchs And Prophets – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/84/...
The Great Controversy – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/132...
The Acts Of The Apostles – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/127...
Steps To Christ – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/108...
Chris’t Object Lessons – E.G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/15/...
0:00 Start
2:17 Hegelian Dialectic, QAnon, Dr. Fauci, Deep State
20:21 The Spirit of Prophecy
Keywords
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