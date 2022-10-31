Evidence of A Conspiracy: Mothers of Darkness Castle (2020).

Fritz Springmeier mentions a secret castle located near the village of Muno in Belgium. This castle would, according to him, be a center of the occult and have a cathedral inside with a dome with 1,000 lights. This castle is referred to as the Mothers of Darkness castle. Monarch programming would be performed on children there. This castle is also sometimes referred to as the "Castle of Kings". Its real name is "Château des Amerois" and it is located in Bouillon (Belgium), near the village of Muno. This castle and its domain, the Muno forest, belonged to Prince Philippe of Saxe-Cobourg-Gotha, Count of Flanders and father of King Albert I. He bought the property in 1869 to the Marquis van der Noot d'Assche. The castle of Romantic style was built in 1877 for Philippe of Saxe-Cobourg Gotha by the architect Gustave Saintenoy. It has 365 windows.