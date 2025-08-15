BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judge Andrew Napolitano explains why Alaska summit is unlikely to lead to immediate peace
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1305 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 1 day ago

Judge Andrew Napolitano explains why Alaska summit is unlikely to lead to immediate peace

💬 The US is “in no position to consent to the very reasonable, intellectually honest and consistent Russian demands” in Ukraine, and its officials don’t seem to fully understand or appreciate Russia’s national security needs, the veteran journalist and host of the Judging Freedom podcast told Sputnik.

On another clip:  Putin’s got the upper hand in Alaska talks: Judge Andrew Napolitano

💬 The Russian military is “very close to achieving its objectives” in the special military operation, the US knows it, and that puts “President Putin in what Americans call the catbird seat,” the veteran journalist and host of the Judging Freedom podcast told Sputnik.

Adding, and like the Judge was saying about NATO:  

Head of NATO's Joint Armed Forces in Europe, USAF Gen. Alexus Grynkewich is also in Alaska - CNN

Will ‘provide military advice’ to Trump & Pentagon Chief in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy