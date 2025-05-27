Special Interview with YouTube star Travis Willis of @whatchadoingwillis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the heart of rural Florida with the Boys of Old Florida as they sit down with Travis Willis, the charismatic YouTube star behind Whatcha Doing Willis and self-proclaimed mayor of TubeTown in Otter Creek, Florida. Discover how Travis, alongside YouTuber Jermey Hales of What The Hales, is breathing new life into this “world-famous town in the middle of nowhere.” From his dream of reviving a local general store and fuel station to creating a vibrant community hub for friends, families, and neighbors, Travis shares his journey, challenges, and vision for TubeTown USA.
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
www.youtube.com/@whatchadoingwillis