September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor (40-min Summary) [2016 - Massimo Mazzucco]

"September 11 The New Pearl Harbor - A summary" is a 40-min. presentation of the documentary by the same title, which is 5 hours long.
The original film contains the entire history of the debate on 9/11, seen from both sides of the aisle -- the 9/11 Truth Movement and the "Debunkers" worldwide.
This summary is intended only as an introduction to the complete film, and not as a stand-alone piece on 9/11.
One way or another, please circulate this material.
Thanks.
Massimo Mazzucco.
