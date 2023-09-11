Create New Account
September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor (40-min Summary) [2016 - Massimo Mazzucco]
divideetimpera
"September 11 The New Pearl Harbor - A summary" is a 40-min. presentation of the documentary by the same title, which is 5 hours long.

The original film contains the entire history of the debate on 9/11, seen from both sides of the aisle -- the 9/11 Truth Movement and the "Debunkers" worldwide.

This summary is intended only as an introduction to the complete film, and not as a stand-alone piece on 9/11.

Massimo Mazzucco.

