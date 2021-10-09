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Trump’s “final” address to the nation on January 20, 2021.
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91 views • October 09, 2021
Trump’s “final” address to the nation on January 20, 2021.
Watching this now brings up so many emotions from that AWFUL day. I couldn’t believe it was happening.
Now I understand. We have all come so far together ❤️
How did you feel on that day and how do you feel now?
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
Watching this now brings up so many emotions from that AWFUL day. I couldn’t believe it was happening.
Now I understand. We have all come so far together ❤️
How did you feel on that day and how do you feel now?
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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