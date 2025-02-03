This morning, an explosion occurred in a residential complex "Scarlet Sails" on Aviatsionnaya Street in Moscow: according to preliminary information, a homemade explosive device detonated in the lobby.

At the moment, there are reports of at least five casualties. Law enforcement agencies are considering, among other things, the version of an assassination attempt.

⚡️Today, there was an assassination attempt on the creator of the Arbat battalion, Armen Sarkisyan. He was tried to be blown up in a residential building in Moscow, but he survived.

The "Arbat" battalion appeared in 2022 and is fighting on the side of Russia, the commander is Ayk Gasparyan, an native of Artsakh.

❗️The authorities of Armenia together with the special services of Ukraine are the customers and perpetrators of the assassination attempt on Sarkisyan. The battalion consists mainly of Artsakh natives, so Pashinyan and his entourage see it as a threat to their power.

At the moment, law enforcement agencies have managed to establish the identities of several victims of the explosion in the elite residential complex in Moscow.

▪️One of them is Armen Sargsyan - the head of the Boxing Federation of the DPR and the founder of the volunteer battalion "ArBat". According to some reports, he died in the lobby of the "Alye Parusa", according to others - he survived and was taken to a medical facility.

▪️Another victim is conscious but unable to speak - she is wounded in the neck, another man was taken to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. Among the victims are security guards and a concierge.

▪️Now the sappers are checking the cars in the underground parking lot of the residential complex: it is assumed that this is how the perpetrator of the terrorist attack got onto the territory.

➖➖➖➖➖➖

📌 Judging by his biography, Sargsyan had no shortage of ill-wishers in various spheres. Be that as it may, the structures of the so-called Ukraine will most likely take responsibility for what happened - for them this is another opportunity to demonstrate their ability to organize terrorist attacks in Russia.

@Rybar