We Always Feel Weirded Out or Nauseous 🤢- Watching a Mega Soy like 🤡Graham Constantly trying to Act Tough..."Hit Iran... blow it off the map"

🤡 We always feel weirded out watching a Mega Soy like Graham constantly act tough...
Lindsay Graham - "Hit Iran... blow it off the map"
Adding:
VENEZUELA LAUNCHES MILITARY EXERCISES OVER BRIT WARSHIP: More than 5,600 soldiers to conduct "defensive exercise" after UK sends warship to back former colony Guyana in land dispute with Venezuela. @intel republic
We're launching joint action of defensive nature in response to provocation and threat of United Kingdom against peace and sovereignty of our country - Venezuelan Prez Maduro.
-
What's British warship doing nearly 7,000KMs away from England? Looking for tea?
