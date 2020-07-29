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Silvano Trotta - Cela se réveille !!
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5 views • July 29, 2020
Import 29 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UCs-KilqnQ
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Enfin des médecins du monde entier, se réveillent et osent dénoncer la manipulation !
Sources :
[email protected]
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/transcription-de-la-conference-de-presse-scotus-des-medecins-de-premiere-ligne-de
https://www.7sur7.be/belgique/le-pere-de-la-fillette-de-3-ans-decedee-ce-n-est-pas-le-coronavirus-qui-l-a-tuee-il-l-a-accompagnee~a66b0fc3/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/robert-kennedy-jr-warns-of-experimental-covid-19-vaccines-being-forced-into-children/amp/
https://www.iedm.org/fr/donnees-de-linspq-diminution-de-94-du-nombre-de-cas-actifs-de-la-covid-19
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/28/trump-says-he-still-thinks-hydroxychloroquine-works-in-treating-early-stage-coronavirus.html
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/sapan-desai-medico-che-ha-ingannato-anche-lancet-sul-covid-1880138.html
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/zangrillo-co-zittiscono-allarmisti-basta-fango-noi-siamo-1880112.html
https://www.newsweek.com/masks-covid-19-doctor-oxygen-1520060
https://francais.rt.com/international/77261-allemagne-refuse-voir-russie-revenir-dans-g7-elargi
https://francais.rt.com/france/77234-macron-rend-visite-nuiteux-police-oublie-porter-masque
https://francais.rt.com/france/77237-quand-nouveau-secretaire-etat-joel-giraud-interpellait-gouvernement-chemtrails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erWrNzCd2Cc
https://www.lefigaro.fr/secteur/high-tech/les-reseaux-sociaux-durcissent-le-ton-et-suppriment-des-contenus-favorables-a-l-hydroxychloroquine-20200729
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Enfin des médecins du monde entier, se réveillent et osent dénoncer la manipulation !
Sources :
[email protected]
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/transcription-de-la-conference-de-presse-scotus-des-medecins-de-premiere-ligne-de
https://www.7sur7.be/belgique/le-pere-de-la-fillette-de-3-ans-decedee-ce-n-est-pas-le-coronavirus-qui-l-a-tuee-il-l-a-accompagnee~a66b0fc3/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/robert-kennedy-jr-warns-of-experimental-covid-19-vaccines-being-forced-into-children/amp/
https://www.iedm.org/fr/donnees-de-linspq-diminution-de-94-du-nombre-de-cas-actifs-de-la-covid-19
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/28/trump-says-he-still-thinks-hydroxychloroquine-works-in-treating-early-stage-coronavirus.html
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/sapan-desai-medico-che-ha-ingannato-anche-lancet-sul-covid-1880138.html
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/zangrillo-co-zittiscono-allarmisti-basta-fango-noi-siamo-1880112.html
https://www.newsweek.com/masks-covid-19-doctor-oxygen-1520060
https://francais.rt.com/international/77261-allemagne-refuse-voir-russie-revenir-dans-g7-elargi
https://francais.rt.com/france/77234-macron-rend-visite-nuiteux-police-oublie-porter-masque
https://francais.rt.com/france/77237-quand-nouveau-secretaire-etat-joel-giraud-interpellait-gouvernement-chemtrails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erWrNzCd2Cc
https://www.lefigaro.fr/secteur/high-tech/les-reseaux-sociaux-durcissent-le-ton-et-suppriment-des-contenus-favorables-a-l-hydroxychloroquine-20200729
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