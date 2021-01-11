BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump Gets Banned From The Internet, Plans On Joining Alt-Tech Or Starting His Own Platform
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
50 views • January 11, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to Donald Trump getting banned from the entire mainstream internet, and Trump then saying that he will either join existing alt-tech sites, or make his own social media platform.

INFO WARS PURGED FROM YOUTUBE! TTOR EMERGENCY BROADCAST!:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OUvY3P6wdKol/

UPDATE: Twitter Permanently Suspends President Donald Trump:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-twitter-suspends-president-donald-trump/

Mark Zuckerberg announces Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram for ‘at least the next two weeks’:
https://archive.vn/M0D2r

Twitch, Snapchat Suspend Trump Indefinitely:
https://archive.vn/QSy0R

Government Regulation of Social Media Has Begun (Justin Derby):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LNcH7HYjehVf/

BREAKING: Trump Reveals He's 'Negotiating With Various Other Sites' After Twitter Ban:
https://archive.vn/XGbW9

If you have Dissenter, I encourage you to comment on this video with Dissenter; I will be looking on Dissenter for any comments on TTOR videos.

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth”, you can go to:
https://teespring.com/another-inconvenient-truth?cid=104379&;page=1&pid=1227&tsmac=store&tsmic=ttor-treasure-chest

If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:

Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/ttor-treasure-chest
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/jd_ttor#

TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
TTOR Blog: https://truththeobjectivereality.blogspot.com
Sparta Report: https://www.spartareport.com/author/ttor/

Follow TTOR on the following social media:

CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TTOR
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ttor
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5d649488bbe53
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ttor_13
Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
Loop: https://loop.joshwho.net/members/2442920
KrabApple: https://www.krabapple.com/@TTOROfficial
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
Mumblit: https://www.mumblit.com/Justin_Derby
BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bd2badcee526f0bf58e8813
Keywords
censorshipbannedinternetdonaldtrumpalttech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy