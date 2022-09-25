Create New Account
Health Canada Banned the Products I Sell - Logical Inference: They Must Work Really Well!
Karen Selick
Published 2 months ago |

High-tech phototherapy products that I’ve been using and distributing for 15+ years have been banned by Health Canada. But residents of other countries can still buy them. These products are supported by clinical research showing they’re safe, and they work. But these days, it seems, HC doesn’t want Canadians to have access to anything that might improve their health!

Link to sales site: https://lifewave.com/karenselick

Link to patents & scientific studies: https://lifewave.com/karenselick/home/science

Here’s the glutathione patch study, for example: https://lifewave.com/Content/images/home/science/pdf/Research-GlutathionePatchesImproveOrganFunction.pdf It concludes that the glutathione patches, worn as directed, produced "a highly significant improvement in physiologic functional status of pancreas, liver, gall bladder, intestines, left and right adrenals, hypothalamus and pituitary gland and very significant improvement in pancreas with a statistical power of
at least 72%."

healthstem cellsglutathionepatchlifewavex39clinical trial

