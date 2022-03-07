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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03-07-2022
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40 views • March 07, 2022
The Biden UN-administration is to blame for everything from Soaring Gas Prices to the coming soaring Food Prices that are cming. NOT TRUMP OR ANYONE ELSE. Just Biden and the Democrats. Their policies are what is causing everything from what is happening in the Ukraine to what is going on here. The weakness they are showing the world is what is causing all of this.
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