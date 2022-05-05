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Foods that Improve Your Mood with Dr. Jason Ameling
Trinity School
Trinity School
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154 views • May 05, 2022
Food choice plays a large role in every bodily function, from how we grow and heal to our emotions and mood. In this video, Dr. Jason goes over some easily, go-to snacks that are known to boost mood and make you smile more.

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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
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trinity school of natural healthnatural health tipsnatural health educationnatural health schoolholistic health schoolholistic health educationtrinity schoolalternative health schoolalternative health educationonline health schoolnatural health topicsholistic health topicsalternative health topicsnatural health adviceholistic health advicedr jason amelingimprove moodfoods that fight depressionmood boosting foodmood boosters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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