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Foods that Improve Your Mood with Dr. Jason Ameling
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154 views • May 05, 2022
Food choice plays a large role in every bodily function, from how we grow and heal to our emotions and mood. In this video, Dr. Jason goes over some easily, go-to snacks that are known to boost mood and make you smile more.
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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
LEARN MORE:
►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySchoolofNaturalHealth
►PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/trinityschoolnh/
►SUBSCRIBE to our Newsletter or our free Wellness Tips email list: https://tinyurl.com/4b8pu5vc
*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
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