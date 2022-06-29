BREAKING: Biden-backed Azov Battalion Murdered Americans and Burned Them Alive

The Azov Battalion is executing American Mercenaries and HIDING THEIR BODIES! Edward Szall joins to expose the murderous secrets that the Azov Battalion is trying to hide from the mainstream media! Who needs to answer for this? The answer is: JOE BIDEN.

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