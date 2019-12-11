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THE ALEX JONES SHOW (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 12/10/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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The complete show as broadcast, with commercials, promo's, the latest product specials & packages.
Guests:
Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com
Pete D'Abrosca, Congressional Candidate - https://petefornc.com/
Owen Shroyer
NEW EPSTEIN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHT TEE
https://www.infowarsstore.com/gear/apparel/christmas-lights-are-a-lot-like-epstein
Stay Sharp!
INFOWARS.COM
Newswars.com
www.Banned.Video
Alex on Telegram https://t.me/s/real_AlexJones
Matt Drudge DrudgeReport.com
Paul Joseph Watson www.Summit.news
Tommy Robinson www.TR.News
Millie Weaver https://www.MillennialMillie.com/
Faith Goldy bitchute.com/channel/faithgoldy/
Roger Stone StoneColdTruth.com/
Tom Pappert, NationalFile.com , BigLeaguePolitics.com
Stewart Rhoades Oathkeepers.org
Lord Christopher Monckton WattsUpWithThat.com
Health Ranger Mike Adams NaturalNews.com
James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com
Michael Savage MichaelSavage.com The Savage Nation
Jon Rappoport NoMoreFakeNews.com
Dr. Edward Group GlobalHealingCenter.com/about/dr-group
Joey Gibson GibsonForFreedom.com
Joe Biggs SSGBiggs.com
Leo Zagami LeoZagami.com
Doug & Joe Hagmann HagmannReport.com
Gerald Celente TrendsResearch.com
Dr. Nick Begich EarthPulse.com
Will Johnson, FirepowerNews.com, UniteAmericaFirst.com
Carpe Donktum, MemeWorld.com
Joel Skousen WorldAffairsBrief.com
Matt Bracken EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com
Lee Stranahan, ThePopulist.us & CitizenJournalismSchool.com
Kaitlin Bennett LibertyHangout.org
Will Johnson UniteAmericaFirst.com
Dan Lyman Europe.Infowars.com
StoneDefenseFund.Com
Steve Allen, ThinkAboutIt.news
Fox News.com Tucker, Hannity
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions, Broken Links, etc
Email: [email protected]
“I revel in your hatred, because if I weren’t effective, you wouldn’t hate me.” -- Roger Stone
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
TUESDAY 12/10/19, Infowars, Alex Jones, InfowarsStore.com, Newswars, Prisonplanet, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show,
Guests:
Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com
Pete D'Abrosca, Congressional Candidate - https://petefornc.com/
Owen Shroyer
NEW EPSTEIN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHT TEE
https://www.infowarsstore.com/gear/apparel/christmas-lights-are-a-lot-like-epstein
Stay Sharp!
INFOWARS.COM
Newswars.com
www.Banned.Video
Alex on Telegram https://t.me/s/real_AlexJones
Matt Drudge DrudgeReport.com
Paul Joseph Watson www.Summit.news
Tommy Robinson www.TR.News
Millie Weaver https://www.MillennialMillie.com/
Faith Goldy bitchute.com/channel/faithgoldy/
Roger Stone StoneColdTruth.com/
Tom Pappert, NationalFile.com , BigLeaguePolitics.com
Stewart Rhoades Oathkeepers.org
Lord Christopher Monckton WattsUpWithThat.com
Health Ranger Mike Adams NaturalNews.com
James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com
Michael Savage MichaelSavage.com The Savage Nation
Jon Rappoport NoMoreFakeNews.com
Dr. Edward Group GlobalHealingCenter.com/about/dr-group
Joey Gibson GibsonForFreedom.com
Joe Biggs SSGBiggs.com
Leo Zagami LeoZagami.com
Doug & Joe Hagmann HagmannReport.com
Gerald Celente TrendsResearch.com
Dr. Nick Begich EarthPulse.com
Will Johnson, FirepowerNews.com, UniteAmericaFirst.com
Carpe Donktum, MemeWorld.com
Joel Skousen WorldAffairsBrief.com
Matt Bracken EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com
Lee Stranahan, ThePopulist.us & CitizenJournalismSchool.com
Kaitlin Bennett LibertyHangout.org
Will Johnson UniteAmericaFirst.com
Dan Lyman Europe.Infowars.com
StoneDefenseFund.Com
Steve Allen, ThinkAboutIt.news
Fox News.com Tucker, Hannity
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions, Broken Links, etc
Email: [email protected]
“I revel in your hatred, because if I weren’t effective, you wouldn’t hate me.” -- Roger Stone
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
TUESDAY 12/10/19, Infowars, Alex Jones, InfowarsStore.com, Newswars, Prisonplanet, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show,
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