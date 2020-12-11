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BEST JUICER FOR CELERY JUICE? MEDICAL MEDIUM - OUR TRIAL OF 3 JUICERS VS CELERY JUICE
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338 views • December 11, 2020
Finding the perfect juicer for Celery Juice wasn’t easy!
We went through our trials the good and the bad. Today we are going to discuss the best juicer for celery juice, masticating vs centrifugal, and why we picked the juicer we picked.
We love juicing Celery Juice! We drink it everyday. Celery juice is helping millions of people worldwide heal from mystery disease and chronic illness. Learn why here - https://amzn.to/2R2iTEG
Medical Medium Books:
Medical Medium Book: https://amzn.to/30hBfEd
Life-Changing Foods Book: https://amzn.to/2tWXtPG
Thyroid Healing: https://amzn.to/2TlzHrA
Liver Rescue Book: https://amzn.to/2QPzRWk
Celery Book: https://amzn.to/2R2iTEG
Juicing celery juice can be very difficult on a juicer. Trust us we have gone through 3 different juicers in our 3 years on the medical medium protocols.
Don't make the same mistake we did!
Today we discuss the 3 juicers we went through. There are masticating juicers and centrifugal juicers, learn the differences.
Each juicer works differently, the yield, quality, warranty, and the clean up time.
Learn how all there juicers compare and what juicer we settled on.
Juicer and Blender We Use:
Juicer: https://amzn.to/36mUa5p
Blender: https://amzn.to/2FNGtOx
We also answer some FAQs
When to drink celery juice?
Celery juice vs eating celery?
How much celery juice should I drink?
Hope you enjoyed the information, we help others take control of their health through a plant based diet combined with herbs, and wild foods. We share our healing journey from EBV. Medical Medium protocols, supplements, recipes, tips & tricks.
We hope you enjoyed this information! We help others take control of their health through a plant based diet combined with herbs and wild foods. On our channel, we share our healing journey using Medical Medium protocols and great gardening/farming tips!
We know what it feels like to be chronically ill and left with no answers!
If you enjoyed this video and want to help support what we do
We offer Medical Medium Approved Elderberry Kits and Tea Blends
Elderberry Kits
https://www.thatrootlife.com/product-page/elderberry-syrup-kit
Tea Blends
https://www.thatrootlife.com/tea-blends
- OUR RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR HOME, FOOD, SUPPLEMENTS, GARDEN, OFF-GRID LIVING, AND PERSONAL CARE -
https://www.amazon.com/shop/that.root.life
- GARDEN PRODUCTS WE USE -
Check Garden Amazon Shop - https://www.amazon.com/shop/that.root.life
- SEEDS -
True Leaf Market: https://www.gopjn.com/t/SENKRkpGRkhDSEhNRk9JQ0dLSUdOSw
Seeds For Generations: https://seedsforgenerations.com/?ref=147
- HEALTHY LIFE -
Juicer - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XPPNFQQ/?ref=exp_that.root.life_dp_vv_d
Blender - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0758JHZM3/?ref=exp_that.root.life_dp_vv_d
Water Filter - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CYW3EVO/?ref=exp_that.root.life_dp_vv_d
- MEDICAL MEDIUM -
https://www.amazon.com/shop/that.root.life?listId=1G7T6EIN360KR
Follow us on Socal Media:
- INSTAGRAM -
That Root Life I @that.root.life I https://www.instagram.com/that.root.life/
Medical Medium I @medicalmedium I https://www.instagram.com/medicalmedium/
- FACEBOOK -
That Root Life I https://www.facebook.com/thatrootlife
Medical Medium I https://www.facebook.com/medicalmedium
- TikToc -
That Root Life I https://www.tiktok.com/@thatrootlife
Medical Medium I https://www.tiktok.com/@medicalmedium
- Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thatrootlife
- Bittube -
https://bittube.tv/profile/thatrootlife
- Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/WiWQvDje1l6z/
- WEBSITE -
That Root Life I Blog I http://www.thatrootlife.com
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER - https://www.thatrootlife.com/contact
Medical Medium I Blog, Books, Supplements, Podcast https://www.medicalmedium.com/
Medical Medium Podcast I Soundcloud I https://soundcloud.com/medicalmedium
All health information and healing protocols come from Anthony William the Medical Medium. His healing movement is helping millions worldwide recover from mystery and chronic illness.
To learn more on Epstein Barr Virus :
Medical Medium I Blog I https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/epstein-barr-virus
Medical Medium I Podcast I https://soundcloud.com/medicalmedium/epstein-barr-virus-revealed
#celeryjuice #juicing #omega #medicalmedium #healingvibes
We went through our trials the good and the bad. Today we are going to discuss the best juicer for celery juice, masticating vs centrifugal, and why we picked the juicer we picked.
We love juicing Celery Juice! We drink it everyday. Celery juice is helping millions of people worldwide heal from mystery disease and chronic illness. Learn why here - https://amzn.to/2R2iTEG
Medical Medium Books:
Medical Medium Book: https://amzn.to/30hBfEd
Life-Changing Foods Book: https://amzn.to/2tWXtPG
Thyroid Healing: https://amzn.to/2TlzHrA
Liver Rescue Book: https://amzn.to/2QPzRWk
Celery Book: https://amzn.to/2R2iTEG
Juicing celery juice can be very difficult on a juicer. Trust us we have gone through 3 different juicers in our 3 years on the medical medium protocols.
Don't make the same mistake we did!
Today we discuss the 3 juicers we went through. There are masticating juicers and centrifugal juicers, learn the differences.
Each juicer works differently, the yield, quality, warranty, and the clean up time.
Learn how all there juicers compare and what juicer we settled on.
Juicer and Blender We Use:
Juicer: https://amzn.to/36mUa5p
Blender: https://amzn.to/2FNGtOx
We also answer some FAQs
When to drink celery juice?
Celery juice vs eating celery?
How much celery juice should I drink?
Hope you enjoyed the information, we help others take control of their health through a plant based diet combined with herbs, and wild foods. We share our healing journey from EBV. Medical Medium protocols, supplements, recipes, tips & tricks.
We hope you enjoyed this information! We help others take control of their health through a plant based diet combined with herbs and wild foods. On our channel, we share our healing journey using Medical Medium protocols and great gardening/farming tips!
We know what it feels like to be chronically ill and left with no answers!
If you enjoyed this video and want to help support what we do
We offer Medical Medium Approved Elderberry Kits and Tea Blends
Elderberry Kits
https://www.thatrootlife.com/product-page/elderberry-syrup-kit
Tea Blends
https://www.thatrootlife.com/tea-blends
- OUR RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR HOME, FOOD, SUPPLEMENTS, GARDEN, OFF-GRID LIVING, AND PERSONAL CARE -
https://www.amazon.com/shop/that.root.life
- GARDEN PRODUCTS WE USE -
Check Garden Amazon Shop - https://www.amazon.com/shop/that.root.life
- SEEDS -
True Leaf Market: https://www.gopjn.com/t/SENKRkpGRkhDSEhNRk9JQ0dLSUdOSw
Seeds For Generations: https://seedsforgenerations.com/?ref=147
- HEALTHY LIFE -
Juicer - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XPPNFQQ/?ref=exp_that.root.life_dp_vv_d
Blender - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0758JHZM3/?ref=exp_that.root.life_dp_vv_d
Water Filter - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CYW3EVO/?ref=exp_that.root.life_dp_vv_d
- MEDICAL MEDIUM -
https://www.amazon.com/shop/that.root.life?listId=1G7T6EIN360KR
Follow us on Socal Media:
- INSTAGRAM -
That Root Life I @that.root.life I https://www.instagram.com/that.root.life/
Medical Medium I @medicalmedium I https://www.instagram.com/medicalmedium/
- FACEBOOK -
That Root Life I https://www.facebook.com/thatrootlife
Medical Medium I https://www.facebook.com/medicalmedium
- TikToc -
That Root Life I https://www.tiktok.com/@thatrootlife
Medical Medium I https://www.tiktok.com/@medicalmedium
- Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thatrootlife
- Bittube -
https://bittube.tv/profile/thatrootlife
- Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/WiWQvDje1l6z/
- WEBSITE -
That Root Life I Blog I http://www.thatrootlife.com
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER - https://www.thatrootlife.com/contact
Medical Medium I Blog, Books, Supplements, Podcast https://www.medicalmedium.com/
Medical Medium Podcast I Soundcloud I https://soundcloud.com/medicalmedium
All health information and healing protocols come from Anthony William the Medical Medium. His healing movement is helping millions worldwide recover from mystery and chronic illness.
To learn more on Epstein Barr Virus :
Medical Medium I Blog I https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/epstein-barr-virus
Medical Medium I Podcast I https://soundcloud.com/medicalmedium/epstein-barr-virus-revealed
#celeryjuice #juicing #omega #medicalmedium #healingvibes
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