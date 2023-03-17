Ukraine Update March 17, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware near Grianikovka, Kotlyarovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralization of the AFU units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by aviation and artillery, have resulted in the neutralization of up to 275 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novodanilovka and Scherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 1 armored vehicle, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

◽️In Kherson direction, more than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 Grad MLRS vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 186 areas.

💥The command post of the AFU 59rd Motorized Infantry Brigade has been neutralized near Kamyshovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Yasenovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 Ukrainian Osa-AKM air defense missile system has also been destroyed near Konstantinovka

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Minkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️Air defense facilities have intercepted 8 projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, as well as 1 HARM anti-radar missile.

- Russian Defense Ministry