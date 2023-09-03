MIRRORED from The Vigilant Fox

14.07.2023

🔥 MEP Christine Anderson Issues Stark Warning to World Health Organization: “We Will Bring You Down!”

“We are here today to tell you WHO globalitarian misanthropists. We are here today to tell you — you picked this fight! You wanted this fight. Well, guess what? You’ve got it. Let’s fight,” announced

@AndersonAfDMdEP

“It is you [WHO] that is the small fringe minority,” she continued. “You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want.”

“So take it from me ... take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight.”