BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eyes on Gitmo | Military Insiders Reveal the Coming Tribunals & Threats to the Homeland
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
74 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 1 day ago

The storm is here. In this premiere episode of 'Eyes on Gitmo,' a panel of top military strategists—retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt, retired Lieutenant Colonel Matt Mack, and the enigmatic analyst '107 Juan O Savin —go on the record with host John Michael Chambers.


They decode the fifth-generation warfare tactics being used against the American people and outline the administration's decisive response. Get unfiltered analysis on the real reasons behind the mass meeting of generals, the fortification of DC, and the advanced stage of Gitmo's tribunal facilities.


 The panel issues urgent guidance for every patriot on how to prepare for the turbulent days ahead. This is not speculation; this is analysis from the front lines of the invisible war.



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
military tribunaljohn michael chambersfifth generation warfaremilitary insidersinvisible warturbulent timesgitmo operationseyes on gitmogenerals holt mack 107mass generals meetingdc fortificationtribunal facilitiespatriot preparednessfront lines analysisdecisive responsestrategic decodingadministration strategy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy