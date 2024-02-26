A little Video from our exciting recent trip, posted yesterday at the Youth Center. This is the return back home. I was a good boy there. 🐾
Two Majors #Report for the Morning of 26 February 2024; pub. 06:59📍
🎯 At night, the RF Armed Forces struck UAVs and missile weapons at enemy targets in the #Dnepropetrovsk, #Kharkov and #Sumy regions, and reported powerful arrivals in the #Kupyansk area.
🔹 From the #Kherson direction, there are reports on the arrival of Ukrainian MoD's Main Intelligence Directorate's (GUR) "Kraken" Special Forces on the enemy coast. In #Krynki on our shore, the cleaning of the village's ruins continues. The mutual strikes of artillery and drones do not stop.
🔹On the #Zaporozhye front, heavy bloody battles are taking place in #Rabotino, with losses on both sides. Successful strikes by FAB with UMPC are carried out on enemy concentrations in #Orekhov.
🔹 In the #Kurakhovo direction, the Russian Army is knocking out the AFU from the eastern part of #Georgiyevka. In the #Ugledar (#SouthDonesk) direction, our troops are expanding the control zone near #Novomikhaylovka, fighting is going on in the village itself, our MLRS "Hurricane" is working.
🔹 In the #Avdeyevka direction, the RF Armed Forces are continuing their offensive. The village of #Lastochkino has been taken. Fighting has advanced to the settlements of #Orlovka, #Severnoye and #Tonenkoye. The speakers of the enemy express concerns about the negative development of the situation for the AFU, since they do not have powerful defensive lines behind the #Avdeyevka fortified area.
🔹 In the "Chasov Yar" direction, west of #Artyomovsk, heavy fighting is taking place in the centre of the #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye) village, the enemy reports its difficult situation and intends to retreat.
💥 Over the Black Sea, two aircraft guided missiles were destroyed by our air defence in the evening, In the #Kursk region, in the village of #Kulbaki, Glushkovsky district, a gas pipe and power lines were damaged as a result of shelling. In #Troitskoye, Korenevsky district, 3 households were damaged; in Nikolayevo-Daryino, Sudzhansky district, one household, a car and a combine were damaged. In the #Belgorod region settlement Leninskoye, Shebekinsky urban district, came under fire. Two enemy UAVs were shot down over the region. On the peaceful population of the #DPR, the enemy fired about 100 rounds of ammunition, and three civilians were wounded.
🗺 The opponent's Map east of #Avdeyevka - the RF Armed Forces continue their offensive. #Lastochkino has been taken, battles are taking place near #Severnoye, #Tonenkoye, #Orlovka.
