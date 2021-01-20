© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Canadian Whistleblower)Plans For Final Phase, Includes Enforced Vaccinations, Mass Fatalities & Quarantine Camps
Follow
16
Download MP3
Share
Report
3101 views • January 20, 2021
A Canadian whistle blower has exposed documents that relate to the final phase of the swamp Billionaires takeover of the world and the consequences for those who will not comply.. It is also revealed in the leaked documentation that this same final phase Communist Manifesto road-map with it's Bolshevik Leninist principles are intended to be implemented on a worldwide basis. Be under no illusions, "THIS IS THE ENDGAME" the New World Order central bankers and their corrupt national government puppets are enslaving the entire world in a financial debt that can NEVER be repaid, but that's exactly what they set out to achieve.. When they collapse the worlds financial markets at some point in the coming months ahead, Billions of people who have worked hard for what they have are going to lose EVERYTHING that they own, and I mean EVERYTHING!!!
Those who are familiar with the principles and tenets of Communism will know that it forbids anyone to own private property, other than it's detestable "hierarchy".. Commies want to own everything that the people have, which is why the central communist bankers are going to offer individual debt relief to those who comply but there's a catch!!! Personal and national debt has skyrocketed, Trump and other world leaders have been pumping Billions, no Trillions into fighting a v-i-r-u-s that has never been proven in a science lab.. The current alleged crisis is a clever smokescreen for the real agenda, which is, worldwide Communism, if you think this sounds crazy then you're in for hell of a wake-up call..
The catch to personal debt being wiped out [as you will see in the video] is that you must agree to sign over ALL and EVERYTHING that you own and agree that you will never EVER own anything ever again!!! The contents of this leaked document are absolutely in keeping with the Bolshevik Zionist takeover of the world to usher in their Noahide laws and end-times temple of the Antichrist..
It astonishes me that so many logically and intelligent people have been so easily deceived by the US election circus, and are unable to see that BOTH Democrats and Republicans are the SAME Bolshevik Communist party underneath.. Google Zionist Biden and then Zionist Trump, what do you see? If you have half a brain cell you will understand the connection!! The political system is RIGGED, the people have been conned, and not only that but both Biden and Trump are "CLOSET COMMIES".. The Bolshevik Ashke-NAZI Zionists have done a job on the America people and the world for that matter..
High level politicians belong to secret societies, and these clandestine Satanic organisations have a Monopoly on national governments throughout the entire world, we are actually witnessing the "Luciferain takeover" of the world and this muzzled society has absolutely NO idea what is really happening and what is coming over the DARK HORIZON, the swamp Billionaires have a very ancient and sinister agenda to complete, this battle is first and foremost spiritual.. [Ephesians 6:11-13] If you know the truth concerning secret societies you will know that they are based upon occult and Satanic principles, the infamous 33rd degree Mason Albert admitted in his book "Morals And Dogma" that Lucifer is the god of Freemasonry, this is the spirit of Antichrist that is leading us into the end-times prophetic kingdom of the beast..
Ephesians 6:11-13
Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we [do not] wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the [[rulers of the darkness of this world]], against that "spiritual wickedness" in high places. Therefore take the whole armour of God unto you, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
In times past the angels of God appeared as men unto men, why should it be any different for those fallen angels that were cast out with the devil? The stark truth is that they are walking among us in the form of men, some are high level politicians, swamp Billionaires, leaders in their chosen field, highest ranking Military, famous mega church preachers, etc, etc...
Revelation 12:9-11
And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. And they overcame him [the devil] by the blood of the Lamb, and by the [word] of their testimony; and they loved not their lives [[unto the death]].
Indeed, the whole world is being deceived, including MANY non discerning Christians who should really know better!!!
ENDTIMESWATCHMAN Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/endtimeswatchman/
Those who are familiar with the principles and tenets of Communism will know that it forbids anyone to own private property, other than it's detestable "hierarchy".. Commies want to own everything that the people have, which is why the central communist bankers are going to offer individual debt relief to those who comply but there's a catch!!! Personal and national debt has skyrocketed, Trump and other world leaders have been pumping Billions, no Trillions into fighting a v-i-r-u-s that has never been proven in a science lab.. The current alleged crisis is a clever smokescreen for the real agenda, which is, worldwide Communism, if you think this sounds crazy then you're in for hell of a wake-up call..
The catch to personal debt being wiped out [as you will see in the video] is that you must agree to sign over ALL and EVERYTHING that you own and agree that you will never EVER own anything ever again!!! The contents of this leaked document are absolutely in keeping with the Bolshevik Zionist takeover of the world to usher in their Noahide laws and end-times temple of the Antichrist..
It astonishes me that so many logically and intelligent people have been so easily deceived by the US election circus, and are unable to see that BOTH Democrats and Republicans are the SAME Bolshevik Communist party underneath.. Google Zionist Biden and then Zionist Trump, what do you see? If you have half a brain cell you will understand the connection!! The political system is RIGGED, the people have been conned, and not only that but both Biden and Trump are "CLOSET COMMIES".. The Bolshevik Ashke-NAZI Zionists have done a job on the America people and the world for that matter..
High level politicians belong to secret societies, and these clandestine Satanic organisations have a Monopoly on national governments throughout the entire world, we are actually witnessing the "Luciferain takeover" of the world and this muzzled society has absolutely NO idea what is really happening and what is coming over the DARK HORIZON, the swamp Billionaires have a very ancient and sinister agenda to complete, this battle is first and foremost spiritual.. [Ephesians 6:11-13] If you know the truth concerning secret societies you will know that they are based upon occult and Satanic principles, the infamous 33rd degree Mason Albert admitted in his book "Morals And Dogma" that Lucifer is the god of Freemasonry, this is the spirit of Antichrist that is leading us into the end-times prophetic kingdom of the beast..
Ephesians 6:11-13
Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we [do not] wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the [[rulers of the darkness of this world]], against that "spiritual wickedness" in high places. Therefore take the whole armour of God unto you, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
In times past the angels of God appeared as men unto men, why should it be any different for those fallen angels that were cast out with the devil? The stark truth is that they are walking among us in the form of men, some are high level politicians, swamp Billionaires, leaders in their chosen field, highest ranking Military, famous mega church preachers, etc, etc...
Revelation 12:9-11
And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. And they overcame him [the devil] by the blood of the Lamb, and by the [word] of their testimony; and they loved not their lives [[unto the death]].
Indeed, the whole world is being deceived, including MANY non discerning Christians who should really know better!!!
ENDTIMESWATCHMAN Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/endtimeswatchman/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.