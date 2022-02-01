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WOW...and I thought I knew everything. Eyes Wide and Jaw hit the Floor! What a redpill THIS was! - An Inconvenient History
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2876 views • February 01, 2022
This will BLOW YOU AWAY! You think governments and mandates are the issue, buckle up for this ride! You will LEARN a whole lot from this vid about our past to now. Just WOW!
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