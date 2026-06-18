Covid Vaccinated Jeremy Clarkson reveals that he has CANCER

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EMOTIONAL reveal by Jeremy Clarkson that he has CANCER
'it is cancer and it's aggressive'
Further Info:
‘Get vaccinated’: Jeremy Clarkson disappoints anti-vaxxers after anti-lockdown rant & labeling SAGE ‘communists’ :
https://www.rt.com/news/531128-covid19-clarkson-vaccine-twitter/?ysclid=mqjhw1lo3q950786274
Jeremy Clarkson Admits He Reacted Badly To The AstraZeneca Vaccine:
https://grandtournation.com/car-show-news/the-grand-tour/jeremy-clarkson-admits-he-reacted-badly-to-the-astrazeneca-vaccine/
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!