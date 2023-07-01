PANICKED GLOBALISTS BANNING CANDIDATES TO “SAVE DEMOCRACY”









The fearless Western defenders of democracy are panicking over the prospects of losing control of political and financial power. They are removing their masks and letting the world clearly see the tyrants they really are despite their pious claims of social superiority. Let’s start with the financial persecution of Nigel Farage in Great Britain.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/30/23