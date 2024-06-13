BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(PLEASE WATCH) IF ALL THE CHILDREN & MILLIONS OF OTHERS AROUND THE WORLD HAVE VANISHED WANT ANSWERS
Daily Bread And Water
58 views • 10 months ago

(PLEASE WATCH THIS) IF YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS DISAPPEAR


IF MILLIONS VANISHED


IF ALL THE CHILDREN AROUND THE WORLD ARE MISSING


THIS VIDEO HAS THE ANSWER



***PLEASE FEEL FREE DOWNLOAD & SHARE THIS VIDEO WITH THOSE WHO MAY BE LEFT BEHIND***


We WILL sadly leave behind family & friends when we LEAVE


because they refused to listen to our WARNING


KNOW one day MILLIONS of people will suddenly DISAPPEAR


ALL the CHILDREN around the world WILL mysteriously VANISH


One day we WILL BE GONE


In The Event known as THE RAPTURE


And those who remain after The Rapture WILL WANT ANSWERS


***HERE IS LINKS TO PDF(s) MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO***

Timeline Chart Of The Tribulation Period

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oMJwpoD2m_dZkBMVjPUf5q3zX7JQm5WW/view?usp=sharing


Judgments Of God Chart

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KEJ632cv1oQvq6fXDOXlqgq3hFvZloNA/view?usp=sharing


PLEASE FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD & SHARE



IF YOU HAVE NOT MADE YOUR OWN


OR RECORD ONE IN YOUR OWN WORDS



***HERE'S LINKS TO MORE MATERIAL FOR THOSE LEFT BEHIND***


https://sites.google.com/view/ifpeoplehavesuddenlydisappeare

https://dlcministry.wixsite.com/if-people-have-sudde

https://www.mediafire.com/file/vs659tjpq6yuj5v/IF_PEOPLE_HAVE_SUDDENLY_DISAPPEARED.html/file




