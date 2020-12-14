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Coffee County GA Elections Supervisor Misty Martin Demonstrates How Voting Machines Work
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12 views • December 14, 2020
The Dominion voting machines that Georgia and other states use are unsecure and open to manipulation during the counting process.
This video demonstrates the weaknesses of the system and the ways in which an unscrupulous election official may alter ballots with virtually no chance of being caught.
This video demonstrates the weaknesses of the system and the ways in which an unscrupulous election official may alter ballots with virtually no chance of being caught.
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