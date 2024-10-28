'Netanyahu's house burned British ship destroyed in the Red Sea.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video provides an in-depth analysis of the recent missile attacks launched by Iran against Israel, including Hezbollah's involvement and the subsequent escalation in regional tensions. We explore the strategic considerations of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the humanitarian crises in Lebanon and Gaza, and the international community’s response. With exclusive satellite images, we delve into the implications of these events on regional stability and global security.