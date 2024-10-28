BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Netanyahu's house burned British ship destroyed in the Red Sea.
TREASURE OF THE SUN
TREASURE OF THE SUN
213 followers
181 views • 6 months ago

This video provides an in-depth analysis of the recent missile attacks launched by Iran against Israel, including Hezbollah's involvement and the subsequent escalation in regional tensions. We explore the strategic considerations of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the humanitarian crises in Lebanon and Gaza, and the international community’s response. With exclusive satellite images, we delve into the implications of these events on regional stability and global security.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset
