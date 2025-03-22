© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, March 21
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «The Ukrainian armed forces staged another terrorist attack, which was blamed on the Russian Federation. The Suja gas metering station was blown up. Its technical premises were destroyed during the fighting, but the gas pipeline itself was intact. As a result, Ukrainian formations blew it up while retreating and blamed Russia for the shooting itself»