Russia wants to control the Donbass region while also seeking a deal with Ukraine. ‘There is no contradiction here,’ stated Russian President Vladimir Putin. He made this remark in response to a question from an Associated Press reporter at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. ‘Controlling the entire Donbass region and striking a ‘deal’ are not mutually exclusive,’ Putin said.

The Russian leader’s statements demonstrate that the parties are still far from reaching a genuine peace agreement. This means that hostilities will continue and the intensity and scale of mutual strikes will only increase.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is affecting more than just land; it is also having a direct impact on shipping in the Black Sea. The number of incidents resulting in deaths of third-country nationals is increasing. On the night of June 5, Ukrainian drones attacked a tanker and two dry cargo ships in Taganrog Bay. The cargo ships Natra and Zircon were sailing from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don for loading under flags of third countries. According to Azerbaijani media reports, each was hit by four UAVs. Five people killed and six were injured. All of the deceased crew members were Azerbaijani citizens.

Additionally, eyewitnesses in the port of Constanța, Romania, reported a powerful explosion. The Romanian Ministry of Defense has issued a statement confirming that an unmanned boat was blown up. Naval drones of this type are used by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, changes in the operational situation have been observed in several sectors along the front line. For instance, the front remains dynamic in the Sumy border region. Russian forces have achieved several tactical successes north of the village of Bila Bereza.

North of Kupyansk, Ukrainian units have stabilized the situation. Earlier, Russian troops launched an assault on the village of Kutkovka, achieving a breakthrough of more than 5 km into Ukrainian positions. According to the latest reports, however, Russian units were unable to consolidate their positions on the outskirts of the village. Ukrainian troops have restored the front line in this sector.

Meanwhile, the Russian army has achieved successes much further south. On the 4th of June, assault groups took control of the village of Novoyegorovka. There has been ongoing fighting for this settlement since the fall of 2022.

Active fighting is ongoing in the Zaporizhzhia region. On June 5, it was reported that units of the Russian 114th Regiment of the “Vostok” military group had taken control of the village of Gulyaipolskoye. The Russian troops may pause briefly to regroup and plan further actions. Therefore, fighting for Novoselivka can be expected to begin early next week.

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