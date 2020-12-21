ENEMY'S AGENDA IS LUCIFERIAN, ANTI HUMAN & PURE EVIL W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
13169 subscribers
Jessie Czebotar comes back onto the program to continue to share what the Luciferian cult is about so we can understand mankind's collective enemy. She also reiterates her role and why she is speaking out. Jessie lays out what the enemy is doing and why it's so important we understand what they are doing to society. Understanding what the Luciferians are about, clearly lays out why we need to defeat them at all costs. See more of Jessie Czebotars work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/
Before you watch this video, be sure to watch the first videos series with Jessie Czebotar to understand the context of this video. You can see the first video of that series here: https://sarahwestall.com/deep-inside-the-satanic-cabal-world-agenda-leadership-structure-rituals-w-jessie-czebotar-1of3/
The most important thing to take from these interviews is to further your understanding of how this Luciferian cult operates and what they believe. Even if you do not believe any of this, they do. Without understanding what they believe and how they operate, it’s impossible to understand why they do what they do and how to dismantle and neuter their grip on society.
See the exclusive extra interview with Jessie Czebotar by Joining Patreon or at SarahWestall.tv and watch on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more
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