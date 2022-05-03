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Can an EMF meter be "worth its weight in gold" in 2021..?
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299 views • May 03, 2022
You may know that a body of more than 20,000 published scientific studies* are telling us that man-made EMF can harm us and our families. But did you know that more than 90% of our EMF radiation exposure is from our phone and other sources within our own home? These can be easily dealt with, but only once you have identified them... which is STEP ONE.
Safe and Sound Pro II: https://bit.ly/safe-and-sound-pro2 (discount code JOSH)
Safe and Sound Classic: https://bit.ly/safe-and-sound-classic (discount code JOSH)
Cornet ED88TPlus2: http://bit.ly/emf-meter
*EMF Studies by the thousands:
https://emf-portal.org
https://bioinitiative.org
Subscribe & receive my free guide to make your home EMF-safe! https://TakeBackYourPower.net/subscribe
In Australia..
SaferTech
https://www.safertech.com.au/product-page/safe-and-sound-pro-ii-rf-meter
Shared from and subscribe to:
Josh del Sol
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC__gDLdpGQmezdCl0lAnnYQ
Safe and Sound Pro II: https://bit.ly/safe-and-sound-pro2 (discount code JOSH)
Safe and Sound Classic: https://bit.ly/safe-and-sound-classic (discount code JOSH)
Cornet ED88TPlus2: http://bit.ly/emf-meter
*EMF Studies by the thousands:
https://emf-portal.org
https://bioinitiative.org
Subscribe & receive my free guide to make your home EMF-safe! https://TakeBackYourPower.net/subscribe
In Australia..
SaferTech
https://www.safertech.com.au/product-page/safe-and-sound-pro-ii-rf-meter
Shared from and subscribe to:
Josh del Sol
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC__gDLdpGQmezdCl0lAnnYQ
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