Biblical Reports of Encounters with the Angel of the Lord

In Zechariah 12:10, speaking about folks in Jerusalem, the Angel of the Lord told the Prophet: "they shall look upon me whom they have pierced". Most people have no clue what this phrase actually means: to look at the Angel of the Lord (most of the time) is a sure Death Sentence. The Angel stated, there would be a great Mourning. It was more than just a great Mourning in Jerusalem, according to the Jewish Historian Josephus: 1.1 Million People perished when Jerusalem fell in 70 AD.



It is translated "the Angel of the Lord" in most English Bible Versions, but when you go to the original Hebrew Text you will realize that the correct Translation should rather be: the Angel of Yhvh. The proper Name of the God of Israel is: Yhvh. (Also note that "the Angel of Yhvh" should not be confused with other Angels)



The Angel of Yhvh visited Gideon and said that Gideon would save Israel from the hand of the Midianites. Gideon brought food and the Angel touched the food with his staff, fire rose up and the angel departed.



Judges 6:22

And when Gideon perceived that he was an angel of the Lord, Gideon said, Alas, O Lord God! for because I have seen an angel of the Lord face to face.

23 And the Lord said unto him, Peace be unto thee; fear not: thou shalt not die.



Before Samson was born, his future parents were visited by the Angel of Yhvh. They did not know, they offered him food, he refused and recommended to rather offer a burnt offering to God:



Judges 13:20

For it came to pass, when the flame went up toward heaven from off the altar, that the angel of the Lord ascended in the flame of the altar. And Manoah and his wife looked on it, and fell on their faces to the ground.



Judges 13:

22 And Manoah said unto his wife, We shall surely die, because we have seen God.

23 But his wife said unto him, If the Lord were pleased to kill us, he would not have received a burnt offering and a meat offering at our hands...



David was a valiant King, he was very afraid when he saw the sword in the hand of the Angel of Yhvh. Pestilence fell upon Israel and seventy thousand men died.



1 Chronicles 21:16

And David lifted up his eyes, and saw the angel of the Lord stand between the earth and the heaven, having a drawn sword in his hand stretched out over Jerusalem. Then David and the elders of Israel, who were clothed in sackcloth, fell upon their faces.



During the reign of Hezekiah king of Judah, the Assyrians came with a great host against Jerusalem.



2 Kings 19:35,

And it came to pass that night, that the angel of the Lord went out, and smote in the camp of the Assyrians an hundred fourscore and five thousand: and when they arose early in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses.



The Prophet Daniel was "greatly beloved" in the Heavenly Sphere, he was terrified when he saw the Angel of Yhvh:



Daniel 10:

7 And I Daniel alone saw the vision: for the men that were with me saw not the vision; but a great quaking fell upon them, so that they fled to hide themselves.

8 Therefore I was left alone, and saw this great vision, and there remained no strength in me: for my comeliness was turned in me into corruption, and I retained no strength.

9 Yet heard I the voice of his words: and when I heard the voice of his words, then was I in a deep sleep on my face, and my face toward the ground.



Daniel 10:10 ... And when he had spoken this word unto me, I stood trembling.



Daniel 10: ...then I opened my mouth, and spake, and said unto him that stood before me, O my lord, by the vision my sorrows are turned upon me, and I have retained no strength.

17 For how can the servant of this my lord talk with this my lord? for as for me, straightway there remained no strength in me, neither is there breath left in me.



The Prophet Isaiah saw the Glory of the Angel of Yhvh, he cried "Woe unto me". Even the Seraphims covered their faces with two of their wings so they would not looked at the Angel of Yhvh:



Isaiah 6:

2 Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly.

3 And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.

4 And the posts of the door moved at the voice of him that cried, and the house was filled with smoke.

5 Then said I, Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts.



Just like the Donkey of Balaam attempting to warn him that the Angel of Yhvh was standing in the way with his sword, I just want to warn readers who are involved in Lying Signs and Wonder Churches, worshiping and manifesting laughing and howling devils: the Angel of Yhvh is standing right in front you!



Numbers 22:32

And the angel of the Lord said unto him, Wherefore hast thou smitten thine ass these three times? behold, I went out to withstand thee, because thy way is perverse before me...