The Bondi Hero Didn’t Pull the Trigger. Here’s the Terrifying Reason Why

Why didn't the Bondi Beach Hero, who physically disarmed the Isis terrorists slaughtering Jews at a candlelighting ceremony for Hanukkah on Bondi Beach in Australia, pull the trigger and end the life of this terrorist?





Today we’re breaking down the "Bondi Beach Hero" incident and the terrifying reality of modern self-defense. Why did a man with a weapon in his hand hesitate to neutralize a mass murderer? Because he knew that in today’s world, a courtroom is more dangerous than a coffin.





From the "Daniel Penny Effect" in NYC to the bodega owners being hauled off in handcuffs for the "crime" of staying alive, the message from the elites is clear: The criminal is a protected species, and the hero is a liability.





We are living in a "Suicide Pact" justice system where "proportional force" is a leash used to choke the sheepdogs while the wolves run wild. Is Western civilization actually asking us to die rather than risk "disrespecting" a terrorist's human rights?





In this video, we discuss:





The Bondi Hero and the cost of hesitation.





Why the Daniel Penny trial changed how we view public safety.





The "Fat Alvin Bragg" approach to law and order.





How the "Human Rights" forcefield only seems to work for the bad guys.





