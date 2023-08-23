Central Banks and Commodities w Gregory Mannarino

In it to Win it





August 22, 2023





Gregory Mannarino - The Robinhood of Wall Street comes on the show to to lay the groundwork for the destruction of our currency by the Federal Reserve and other Central Banks. We talk about the BRICS Meeting taking place right now, and what Greg sees as the result of that meeting. Greg teaches us how we could end Central Banks. Does he see a meltdown in the markets? Chinese Real Estate market is collapsing, with Evergrande and Country Garden going down.





We talk bonds and where the difference between the Big Banks and Credit Unions. Greg sees Silver as a Buy. His favorite commodities in order are Silver, Gold, and then Platinum and Palladium as a tie for 3rd. He also likes oil a lot as we do. We end the show with a rant from Greg on the complete Clown Show that is commonly called, "The Federal Reserve."





Thank you for watching! Support the show and hit the like button. Join In it to Win it by subscribing and hitting the bell notification icon to be notified of future episodes. Welcome to the hive!





Connect with Greg Mannarino:

https://traderschoice.net/

https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/





Rule Symposium Replay: https://opptravel.zohobackstage.com/T...

Portfolio Review: https://ruleinvestmentmedia.com/

Rule Investment Classroom: https://www.youtube.com/@RuleInvestme...

Silver Symposium in Las Vegas: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-sto...

Precious Metals Steve Style: https://www.stevebartonmoney.com/cont...

Uranium Insider: https://www.uraniuminsider.com/a/4133...

Water Filter System we use for Perfect Water: https://prooneusa.com/?ref=405&campai...





Connect with us on Social Media!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevebarton101

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevebarton...

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-bar...

Website: https://www.stevebartonmoney.com/

Email: [email protected]





Chapters

0:00 Intro Greg's Background

3:34 Central Banks Destroying Currency

6:50 BRICS Meeting

9:48 How to End Central Banking

11:50 Stock Market & Bond Market Meltdown?

15:30 3 Ways the Fed Could Boost the Market

17:30 China Real Estate - US Bond Market

20:15 Chart - 30 Year US Bond - EDV

22:15 Credit Union vs Big Bank

25:30 Silver is a Buy / Gold to DOW Ratio 1 to 1

28:05 Greg's Top Picks for Commodities

30:00 Emerging Markets

31:44 Platinum & Palladium

33:50 What's the ROI on the Federal Reserve?





DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. I only express my opinion based on my experience and your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and motivational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. Do your own due diligence. Every investment and bet comes with the risk that your capital could go to zero.

WHAT I DO: Spread out your investments. Don't put it all on one thing. For every bet that you make, you should devote one hour of study per month to that investment. Keep the number of bets to what you can feasibly study.

AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, the show may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact our opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because we are looking for the small commission.

#BRICS #silver #gold #bonds #oil #commodities #fed #federalreserve





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9Qv3ZhOSaI