Pope Francis Pushes for One World Religion, THIS IS CONCERNING!!

Pope Francis pushes for a One World Religion
relating to Revelation 17 and Revelation 13. Popularity? 78,402 views on Nov
30, 2022. It will be controlled by the Antichrist in the last days. November
11, 2022 Pope Francis spoke in Bahrain
about freedom of choice in religion is a good thing to contend for. It is
showing that his alliance is in unifying all religions, meaning the prophesied
one world religion. One lady said she has confidence in Buddha, another
believes in God, another believes in Jesus Christ, another believes in God,
Allah and the Pope says many believe differently. Mirrored
