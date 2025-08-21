Red Pill Nation Hangout #450

1. Manosphere Content

A) Lauren Southern makes easily debunk-able accusation about Andrew Tate.

B) Woke CEO gets caught having an affair with his HR head at Coldplay concert

2. Nintendo backs away from having a Transgender play Zelda and chooses an actual woman instead! Trans freak out

3. Stephen Colbert is being cancelled after this season

4. WNBA players demand more money

5. The Gaming issue Stop Killing Gamers claims its first victim (PirateSoftware!)

6. Mark Carney exposed for multiple conflicts of interest and new bills are Orwellian

7. Tulsi Gabbard calls for arrest of Barrack Obama after declassified records show direct involvement in Russiagate





