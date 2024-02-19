Create New Account
Its time for not only farmers but public to rise up against the restrictions. We’re the carbon they want to get rid of.
The Prisoner
All you farmers you need to realise the public is 100% behind you, keep going till they listen!!

Source @Resistance awakening ✨👁✨

protestukfarmersclimate hoaxdover

