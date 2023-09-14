Create New Account
Peter Navarro | US v Peter Navarro -- The Jury is (Oddly) Out
Peter Navarro
This video chronicles a bizarre event at the DC federal courthouse in which jurors were sent out into the public square amidst media and protestors. Within minutes of returning to court, they came back with a guilty verdict. What did they see? What did they hear? Should this be a mistrial?

