Peter Navarro | US v Peter Navarro -- The Jury is (Oddly) Out

This video chronicles a bizarre event at the DC federal courthouse in which jurors were sent out into the public square amidst media and protestors. Within minutes of returning to court, they came back with a guilty verdict. What did they see? What did they hear? Should this be a mistrial?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.