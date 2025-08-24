August 24, 2025

rt.com









Italy reminds France that talk is cheap suggesting the French President head for the Ukrainian frontlines after he proposed sending EU troops into the fighting. The Indian foreign minister defies critics in Washington after visiting Moscow on Tuesday defending New Delhi’s right to decide its own economic policy. Thousands rally in Israel demanding an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to release all the remaining hostages.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





