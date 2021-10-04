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-DOCTOR TRACKS THE CHANGES IN BLOOD ANALYSIS OF ONE OF HIS PATIENTS PRE AND POST VACCINE.
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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IT CAN'T BE ANY CLEARER!
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