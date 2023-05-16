Great Reset King Exposed

Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media reports on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation of King Charles III & the agenda to use his "Reign" to usher in the Great Reset which he's helped launch àlongside Klaus Schwab at the annual Davos meetings of the World Economic Forum. Josh exposes how King Charles himself might be subject to Blackmail due to his unscrupulous association with the late Pedophile "Sir" Jimmy Savile.
