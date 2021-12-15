© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last Days of New York with Seth Barron | MSOM Ep. 395
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • December 15, 2021
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update on the Trump Social Media Company, UFO’s, and the trials starting of deep state operatives. In the main interview of the program, Sean talks to managing editor of “The American Mind” and author of “The Last Days of New York” about the communist roots of Bill DeBlasio and how he has managed to destroy a once prosperous and safe city. Barron lays out the specific policing practices that can help New Yorkers gain safety once again.
AmericanMind.org
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
AmericanMind.org
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.