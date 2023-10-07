Create New Account
GUERRA MUNDIAL IA - Levante-se Contra as Máquinas
channel image
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
13 Subscribers
4 views
Published 13 hours ago

Como o desenvolvimento da tecnologia conduziu a um futuro onde a inteligência artificial poderia, teoricamente, voltar-se contra os seus criadores humanos?

Keywords
cienciaespiritualidaderealidade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket