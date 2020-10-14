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BIDEN & OBAMA Interviewed by Uncle Sam (Crude/Rude/Lewd Comedy)
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53 views • October 14, 2020
In this comedic Faux interview (with REAL soundbite answers!) of the elitist scumbags who prey upon the blood of the citizenry through politics and lies, Uncle Sam asks important questions of the former Pres and VP, like about Biden being caught making love to Bison in Yellowstone National Park and Obama's being only at "half-mast" around the white house.
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