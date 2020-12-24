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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 40 GERMAN OFFICIAL EXPOSES REPORT FAKE PANDEMIC
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64 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This is a report of a German official exposing a secret report which those of us already awake know to be true.... may this truth find the hearts and minds of the people world wide to understand what has been done to all of us!
God Speed
This is a report of a German official exposing a secret report which those of us already awake know to be true.... may this truth find the hearts and minds of the people world wide to understand what has been done to all of us!
God Speed
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