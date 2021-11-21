HydraVulgaris == BrainComputerInterface :(

StewPeters.tv with Dr. Carrie Madej, U.C. Davis doing research on Hydra Vulgaris, if you chop it up it can reassemble and regenerate basically it is immortal because it has stem-cells reproduces stem-cells which never die. Dear Father GOD Almighty i am scared everything is leading up to the markofthebeast total control sometimes i don't think abomination of desolation in the book of Daniel is a physical 3rd temple to be rebuilt in Jerusalem, sometimes i think abomination of desolation is what is going on now about the human body (the human body is the true temple of the Holy Spirit) : a violation of the Nuremburg Code by injecting humans worldwide with an experimental drug with shoddy pre-clinical testing and shoddy clinical testing in the name of profit and control by bigpharma and as a result we all become guinea pigs and lab rats without true informed consent, motivated by fear for over a year's worth of "trusted news initiative" propaganda but millions worldwide are getting hurt or dying from those shots because according to the contracts which Karen Kingston and Dr. Jane Ruby indicate on the stewpeters.tv show each vial contains placebo or 5 or 10 or 30 up to 100 micrograms of stuff inside but we don't know only bigpharma databases know ..... its all 1 huge gigantic human experimentation clinical trial going on now ever since EUA in the USA for the shots began in december 2020. Father GOD i feel sick everyday please send Jesus and those mighty angels to save us all soon, amen. Remember what Jesus said in Matthew "unless Jesus shorten the days nothing survives nothing".